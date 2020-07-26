Backspace Key Skips a Letter/Letters in Whatever BBS [H] Uses

I Just tested it in the title, and backspace works fine up there, and it works fine in THIS box (now I think I'm going crazy) but the quick reply box on this site and another site that uses some similar BBS system seems to act weird with text inputs, specifically the backspace. I will test again to make sure I'm not insane, but it's been happening for a little while now. I have already tested it on sites like Twitter, and in Notepad, Word, etc... it only seems to happen in the quick-reply box here and in another BBS site I frequent.



What happens:

If I hit backspace after typing a word, the cursor will skip over the last letter, and delete the second to the last letter instead. Also, backspace will delete spaces automatically after backspacing through an entire word.



For reference, I'm using Win10 Pro, Brave (chromium) browser, a Corsair K75, and have no issue typing elsewhere (aside from my own known personal limitations)

Thinking if I'm not the only one this happens to, someone could send a bug report and get it patched? Or at the very least, just trying to troubleshoot why it's happening.