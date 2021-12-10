backplate on 3080ti with waterblock gets super hot?

Dutt1113 said: Is it normal for the backplate on a 3080ti with a waterblock to get too hot to touch? When I play games the gpu never gets above 57C, but the backplate is too hot to touch. Is this normal? Does the 3080ti need an active watercooled backplate? Click to expand...

seems like it is heatsinking components under, which is good. you can see if there is w/c back plates for it or give it a bit of airflow.ps: 57c is "too hot to touch" for most but fine for components that are good to 100+