I am legit thinking of cutting up a beer box into raffle tickets & writing game names on them & having my roommate pull one out of the hat.



I have a ton of games in my backlog that I've started, but then quit because they are just repetitive.

- I do love to buy game "collections" on steam sales & that's why my backlog gets repetitive...



I tried to replay some "old favs" at 4K now that I have a PC / vid card / monitor to do that, but replays got old fast.

- Witcher 3, GTA5, CS2?



I also tried RETRO & newer racing games at 4K and that was fun for a minute, but it's not a story game & can only race 20~40 minutes.



Games (that I can remember) finished most recently (mostly because 4K):

Batman Arkham Knight

Assassins Creed Odyssey

Yakuza 0

RDR2

Tomb Raider

Tomb Raider - Rise of...

Tomb Raider - Shadow of... got bored

Saints Row - got bored

Hitman (also have 2 & 3 I am thinking they may be next)

Sniper Elite 5 (great series - did all the previous)

COD Infinite Warfare