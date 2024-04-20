Backing up a drive to an external. Most reliable ways?

Consider a NAS as initial storage for your backups. An occasional manual copy to external storage from the NAS. I use Easeus Home Backup (lifetime license was $93 for three computers.) Run scheduled disk image backups for each workstation that backs up to a shared drive. A full + incremental schedule works well. On the NAS have backups\computer1, computer2, etc. Recurring reminder on calendar "Offsite backup home". Plug the USB drive in, copy the backup folder to the USB drive and go to bed. Remove the USB drive in the morning. I keep one USB offline but nearby. Keep others somewhere else, offsite is nice.



The amount of work is minimal. In the morning I can validate the files are safe on the USB drive before unplugging it. Keep a copy of the Easus Emergency/recovery disk on the USB drives and the NAS.



Edit: If you want to go the extra mile and turn catastrophes into inconveniences, virtualize the NAS and use VM exports and/or VHD copies. I use Hyper-V with my NAS running as a VM. Power down the VMs and export to a USB drive or copy the VHD files. If the whole hardware server burns up it's easy recovery. Install hypervisor of choice on some other machine and restore the VMs. My current suite of home VMs have moved between servers three different times and done within minutes outside of copy time.