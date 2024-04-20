Backing up a drive to an external. Most reliable ways?

funkydmunky
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Aug 28, 2008
- Messages
- 3,909
I have internal 8TB drives that are updated with additional files on a weekly basis. I have 8TB externals that are dedicated for each internal drive.
My question is what is the easiest most reliable way to do the backup? Is it just imaging software to drive copy? My externals are not connected so it can't be automated. Just looking for opinions or maybe a suggestion of something I don't know about.
Opinions?
