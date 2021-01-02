Backdoor account discovered in more than 100,000 Zyxel firewalls, VPN gateways

erek
"In an interview with ZDNet this week, IoT security researcher Ankit Anubhav said that Zyxel should have learned its lesson from a previous incident that took place in 2016.
Tracked as CVE-2016-10401, Zyxel devices released at the time contained a secret backdoor mechanism that allowed anyone to elevate any account on a Zyxel device to root level using the "zyad5001" SU (super-user) password."
https://www.zdnet.com/article/backd...ore-than-100000-zyxel-firewalls-vpn-gateways/