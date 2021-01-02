Backdoor account discovered in more than 100,000 Zyxel firewalls, VPN gateways

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
7,543
1609594064498.png


"In an interview with ZDNet this week, IoT security researcher Ankit Anubhav said that Zyxel should have learned its lesson from a previous incident that took place in 2016.

Tracked as CVE-2016-10401, Zyxel devices released at the time contained a secret backdoor mechanism that allowed anyone to elevate any account on a Zyxel device to root level using the "zyad5001" SU (super-user) password."

https://www.zdnet.com/article/backd...ore-than-100000-zyxel-firewalls-vpn-gateways/
 
