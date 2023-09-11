(Back in stock) MSI RX 6800 $400

So isn't the "new" 7800 just a rebadge 6800? So this is basically a 7800 with Starfield for $400?
 
These appear to be back in stock, Did they ever have Driver issues or issues with overclocking?
 
My friend have the PowerColor Fighter one and he said no driver issues and it can overclock very well, even he can use MPT for extreme overclocking and still use the stock fan.
 
Sweet, thanks for the detail. Seems like a pretty sweet upgrade from my 1060!
 
