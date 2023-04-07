Back from the Dead: 3dfx's Unreleased Voodoo5 6000 Quad-GPU Card

"This review looks at the unreleased 3dfx Voodoo 5 6000 video card -- except it was hand-made by an enthusiast who specializes in retro hardware resurrections. It's a quad-GPU monster that competed with the likes of NVIDIA back in the day. This piece looks at the history of 3dfx, spanning the late 90s to early 2000s, and tells the story of the company's rapid, fiery rise and collapse. Modder Anthony ZXC-64 hand-built these cards using REAL 3dfx GPU silicon with a custom-designed PCB with hand-placed components. The review looks at the GeForce 2 GTS, the Intel i740, and the Voodoo5 6000, which we can use in single-GPU mode to simulate older 3dfx cards. It is a masterful work of art that this technology was able to be salvaged from scrap and restored to a physical, working product. That modders like ZXC-64 can combine hardware, software hacks, and find and patch-up drivers to bring passion projects to life is what makes computer hardware such an amazing hobby. Join us for the ride as we walk through the history of 3dfx and benchmarks with real 3dfx GPUs."



Source:



