Back 4 Blood alpha test: Building decks, killing zombies, having co-op fun

"Beyond that, my initial impressions of the weapon spread are quite good. Shotguns have a delightful, head-splattering kick; booming machine guns do a great job mowing down crowds, so long as you mind the wicked recoil; wimpier machine guns offer better aim should you want to direct their fire more carefully at super zombies; and melee weapons do serious damage when your strikes are correctly timed (and, with the right cards, can be "charged" to whack a larger crowd at once). You'll want to curate a particular deck before emphasizing certain weapons, although that can paint players into a tricky corner should the ideal weapon never emerge (even though some cards guarantee certain weapon pickups).
None of that matters if the levels don't leave room for satisfying combat encounters, and the four on display thus far do just that. B4B's alpha campaign zone isn't as memorable as, say, the rock concert of L4D1 or the boathouse of L4D2, but it does end with a pretty wild bombing run, where players must carry explosives into an abandoned ferry, set them up at its lowest level, then run out and blow the whole thing up—while one player hangs back and mans a massive turret used to shoot at zombies through the ferry's windows to protect squadmates (though, gosh, be careful with the friendly fire). On the way there, a few setpiece moments, particularly a multi-part battle against a 24-foot-tall Goliath, flex some sumptuous, next-gen muscle beyond the L4D series' Source Engine roots.
Obviously, we're still left wondering what shape the final game will take, or whether microtranscations or other balance issues will creep up before its retail launch on June 22. But in a wacky, cooped-up year like 2020, the harrowing, cooperation-filled combat of Back 4 Blood, and its attention to systems suited for repeat gameplay, already feels like the kind of game I want to master with my friends as soon as possible."
(Curtesy of KarateBob )
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2020...t-left-4-dead-mixes-well-with-slay-the-spire/
