B650 MATX, Z690 ATX, 360mm and 240mm AIOs, ITX Cases

MajorMullet
Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- Jul 29, 2004
- Messages
- 781
Heatware under MajorMullet
Local pickup in the Charlotte, NC area. Non smoking household. Shipping to cont. USA. Payment accepted via PayPal. Not looking for any trades at the moment.
Open to reasonable offers!
---
Gigabyte B650M Aorus Elite AX ICE Micro ATX Motherboard - $160 shipped
In original box with accessories
---
MSI Z690 Edge Wifi DDR4 ATX Motherboard - $80 shipped
Last time I pulled the GPU out I heard a snap. I put a GPU back in it recently to test and it held fine so not sure if the release latch is damaged or not. I put an extra release latch in the accessories box in case it needs to be swapped out.
In original box with accessories
---
Corsair iCUE Link Titan 360 RX 360mm AIO - $170 shipped
Downsized into a smaller case and bought the 240mm version. In original box with accessories.
---
Lian Li GA II Trinity 240mm AIO - $90 shipped
In original box with accessories
---
Cooler Master MasterLiquid PL240 Flux - $75 shipped
In original box with accessories
---
Fractal Ridge ITX Case (PCIE 4.0) - $110 shipped
Like new in box with accessories. I will also include a couple extra feet for it so it can be used inverted if desired.
---
Lian Li Q58 ITX Case (Black, PCIE 4.0) - $150 shipped
Amazing ITX case - selling this one because I managed to get a white one at Microcenter a while back. In original box with accessories. Also includes custom top panel purchased from Etsy. The stock top panel is pretty restrictive so this helps a lot with airflow.
Local pickup in the Charlotte, NC area. Non smoking household. Shipping to cont. USA. Payment accepted via PayPal. Not looking for any trades at the moment.
Open to reasonable offers!
---
Gigabyte B650M Aorus Elite AX ICE Micro ATX Motherboard - $160 shipped
In original box with accessories
---
MSI Z690 Edge Wifi DDR4 ATX Motherboard - $80 shipped
Last time I pulled the GPU out I heard a snap. I put a GPU back in it recently to test and it held fine so not sure if the release latch is damaged or not. I put an extra release latch in the accessories box in case it needs to be swapped out.
In original box with accessories
---
Corsair iCUE Link Titan 360 RX 360mm AIO - $170 shipped
Downsized into a smaller case and bought the 240mm version. In original box with accessories.
---
Lian Li GA II Trinity 240mm AIO - $90 shipped
In original box with accessories
---
Cooler Master MasterLiquid PL240 Flux - $75 shipped
In original box with accessories
---
Fractal Ridge ITX Case (PCIE 4.0) - $110 shipped
Like new in box with accessories. I will also include a couple extra feet for it so it can be used inverted if desired.
---
Lian Li Q58 ITX Case (Black, PCIE 4.0) - $150 shipped
Amazing ITX case - selling this one because I managed to get a white one at Microcenter a while back. In original box with accessories. Also includes custom top panel purchased from Etsy. The stock top panel is pretty restrictive so this helps a lot with airflow.
Last edited: