B550 vs X570 and chipset cooling question.

So i've been wondering why the chipset for B550 doesn't need chipset cooling. It includes PCIE 4.0 and I thoughts that was the reason X570 was running so hot?

So at this point why would someone want to go with X570 when you can get say msi's B550 tomahawk with the same vrm as the one they are using on X570 for a cheaper price. What differentiates the two chipsets?
 
