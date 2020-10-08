B550 PCIe questions

I currently have an 8700k with a Z370 board.
Currently running 2 NVME drives, 1 PCIe Wifi card + my GPU, the GPU is forced down to 8x with this setup. Would a B550 allow me to run 16x on the gpu? also does it support PCIe 4.0 for the GPU since it comes directly from the CPU?

Tried to do some digging

So the CPU will directly connect to the GPU with 16x 4.0 and 4x for 1 NVME drives,
the chipset itself extends 10 3.0 lanes, the question becomes, are any of the NVME drives connected to the 3.0 lanes? IF so a B550 board would cut it for me.
 
