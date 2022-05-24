B450 Aorus Pro WiFi Resetting/Rebooting Constantly

Hello all. I'm in the midst of a little "rags to riches" build on an NZXT BLD box a miner stripped last year and I bought for cheap off of eBay. It has run nicely for the past few months - including yesterday while gaming quite a bit with my new hardware (5800X3D, new SSDs). This morning I got into my office to see it was in the Windows couldn't boot screen showing a particular file was corrupted.
OK - went to work on it and basically NOTHING will run stable outside of the BIOS screens. Meaning - try to reinstall Windows - it will reset. Try to run Memtest from USB drive - it will reset. Timing is generally within 1-2 minutes of any activities.
Steps tried so far:
- Checked temps via BIOS (all good)
- Reset CMOS
- Replaced EVGA 850W Gold PSU with a brand new, unopened known good one (they are known to have OCP trip issues - this one has worked fine but I had a brand new one from an EVGA RMA that was supposedly fixed)
- Reseated GPU (RTX 3080 FE)
- Swapped out NVME SSDs
I can idle in the BIOS screen for as long as I like. But any attempts to do anything else and it resets rapidly.
Do I need to swap the mobo? I was hoping to be one of the only people in the world running B450/5800X3D.
Here's the board - https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/B450-AORUS-PRO-WIFI-rev-1x#kf - I am on the latest BIOS (F63b) which has AGESA V2 1.2.0.7.
I made no changes between playing games on it periodically throughout the day yesterday and getting up this morning and seeing it hosed. It is on a sine wave UPS so power issues are pretty much ruled out.
I have new memory and a PSU coming later this week - memory being used right now is the stock RAM it came with that has worked for months.
Thanks!!!
