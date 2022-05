B450 Aorus Pro WiFi Resetting/Rebooting Constantly

Hello all. I'm in the midst of a little "rags to riches" build on an NZXT BLD box a miner stripped last year and I bought for cheap off of eBay. It has run nicely for the past few months - including yesterday while gaming quite a bit with my new hardware (5800X3D, new SSDs). This morning I got into my office to see it was in the Windows couldn't boot screen showing a particular file was corrupted.OK - went to work on it and basically NOTHING will run stable outside of the BIOS screens. Meaning - try to reinstall Windows - it will reset. Try to run Memtest from USB drive - it will reset. Timing is generally within 1-2 minutes of any activities.Steps tried so far:- Checked temps via BIOS (all good)- Reset CMOS- Replaced EVGA 850W Gold PSU with a brand new, unopened known good one (they are known to have OCP trip issues - this one has worked fine but I had a brand new one from an EVGA RMA that was supposedly fixed)- Reseated GPU (RTX 3080 FE)- Swapped out NVME SSDsI can idle in the BIOS screen for as long as I like. But any attempts to do anything else and it resets rapidly.Do I need to swap the mobo? I was hoping to be one of the only people in the world running B450/5800X3D.Here's the board - https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/B450-AORUS-PRO-WIFI-rev-1x#kf - I am on the latest BIOS (F63b) which has AGESA V2 1.2.0.7.I made no changes between playing games on it periodically throughout the day yesterday and getting up this morning and seeing it hosed. It is on a sine wave UPS so power issues are pretty much ruled out.I have new memory and a PSU coming later this week - memory being used right now is the stock RAM it came with that has worked for months.Thanks!!!