B-Die: Patriot Viper Steel 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4: 4400 MHz for $114.99 Shipped -&- 4133 MHz for $89.99 Shipped [Newegg / Amazon]

UPDATE: Amazon sold out of the 4400 MHz kit, link to Newegg's new $114.99 offering added.
4400 MHz kit ($114.99 shipped): https://www.newegg.com/patriot-16gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820225144?Item=N82E16820225144
4133 MHz Kit ($89.99 shipped after the coupon): https://www.amazon.com/Patriot-Viper-4133MHz-Performance-Memory/dp/B07KXBRR24
These are the cheapest DDR4 B-Die that I could find with base timings of 15-15-15-36, so I figured I'd post it up!
10% off coupon on Amazon was automatically applied for me when adding the item to cart. Note that the coupon has a limit of 1 use per amazon account and I'm not quite sure when it will expire.
4400 MHz kit ($114.99 shipped): https://www.newegg.com/patriot-16gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820225144?Item=N82E16820225144
4133 MHz Kit ($89.99 shipped after the coupon): https://www.amazon.com/Patriot-Viper-4133MHz-Performance-Memory/dp/B07KXBRR24
These are the cheapest DDR4 B-Die that I could find with base timings of 15-15-15-36, so I figured I'd post it up!
10% off coupon on Amazon was automatically applied for me when adding the item to cart. Note that the coupon has a limit of 1 use per amazon account and I'm not quite sure when it will expire.
Last edited: