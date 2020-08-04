AZZA CSAZ-802F CUBE Case - Anyone seen / built one of these?

Just came across this, very cool and different looking. In a world of glass and rgb... this one takes both and says "hold my beer"
https://www.amazon.com/AZZA-Cube-Lighting-Tempered-Glass/dp/B07Y17T7J9
Not cheap at $270, but boy is it different looking
http://www.azzatek.com/m/2010-1275-269952.php?Lang=en
Curious if anyone here has built one?
