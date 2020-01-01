Azio Classic Elwood Mechanical Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard & Handshoe Ergonomic Wireless Mouse More

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by raminux, Feb 16, 2019.

    raminux

    iii) Azio Elwood Retro Classic Wireless Backlit Mechanical Keyboard - New: This is probably the most beautiful keyboard in the world! The classic Elwood version is particularly unique in its vintage yet stylish design. I love this keyboard but recently, I have spend quite a lot of money upgrading my electronics. I have to sell this to offset some of my costs. The keyboard is practically new. I have only used it for two occasions for a couple of minutes. My old keyboard (also mechanical backlit) works just fine but still, I bought the Azio because I loved the look! This is the wireless bluetooth version which has two modes: wireless and wired, compatible with both PC and Mac.

    Asking price is US$190 + shipping.

    vi) Handshoe Ergonomic Wireless Mouse for Left Handed People:
    This is a high quality ergonomic mouse that is designed to minimize hand stress when operating a computer mouse for long hours. It greatly reduces the risk of RSI or Carpal Tunnel Syndrome commonly associated with using computer mice. It has been developed by a Dutch medical university. It comes in different sizes and is available for right and left hands.

    I used this mouse briefly for a short period of time. The mouse is made for left handed people and can only be operated by a left hand. It is the medium size which should fit average size hands. It is a wireless mouse and the wireless USB dongle is also included (plug and play).

    Asking price is US$45 + shipping.


    viii) 2X Momentary Switches for Computers (& Other Applications):
    They came with my MM computer case and can be used for power and reset buttons. They are new and never used and of high quality. As a bonus I also include two led lights (also for computer power light, etc.).

    Asking price is US$8 + shipping.

    Please note I am located in Canada. Interested people please send me a PM.


    jrweis

    SamirD

    What switches are in that Elwood?
     
    raminux

    I read somewhere the switches are Kailh Blue but I can't find where. I am currently using a Gigabyte Aivia Osmium with cherry brown switches. I actually prefer the feeling of the Azio keys and they seem quieter too.
     
    SamirD

    https://aziocorp.com/?variant=10731896602667
     
    raminux

    The sale has been updated with some new items.
     
    Manny Calavera

    That Handshoe mouse saved my hobby for me,after having to use a RSI glove after 15 years of UT99/WoW,Diablo, gaming mice and bad posture stopped me from gaming for 2 years,the pain in my thumb and wrist was honestly insane,a burning sensation. Someone buy this mouse its honestly an amazing mouse,it'll save your tendons!! GLWS.
     
    raminux

    bonehead123

    I really luv that anzio KB, but just can't justify that price :cry:
     
    raminux

    raminux

    raminux

