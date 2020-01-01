Azio Classic Elwood Mechanical Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard & Handshoe Ergonomic Wireless Mouse More

o) (SOLD) Dell Precision M4700 i) (SOLD) Asus Z10PE-D8 WS ii) (SOLD) Samsung 32GB Modules iii) Azio Elwood Retro Classic Wireless Backlit Mechanical Keyboard - New: This is probably the most beautiful keyboard in the world! The classic Elwood version is particularly unique in its vintage yet stylish design. I love this keyboard but recently, I have spend quite a lot of money upgrading my electronics. I have to sell this to offset some of my costs. The keyboard is practically new. I have only used it for two occasions for a couple of minutes. My old keyboard (also mechanical backlit) works just fine but still, I bought the Azio because I loved the look! This is the wireless bluetooth version which has two modes: wireless and wired, compatible with both PC and Mac. Asking price is US$190 + shipping. iv) (SOLD) Seasonic X-1250 1250W 80Plus Gold PSU v) (SOLD) Scythe Ninja 4 CPU cooler. vi) Handshoe Ergonomic Wireless Mouse for Left Handed People: This is a high quality ergonomic mouse that is designed to minimize hand stress when operating a computer mouse for long hours. It greatly reduces the risk of RSI or Carpal Tunnel Syndrome commonly associated with using computer mice. It has been developed by a Dutch medical university. It comes in different sizes and is available for right and left hands. I used this mouse briefly for a short period of time. The mouse is made for left handed people and can only be operated by a left hand. It is the medium size which should fit average size hands. It is a wireless mouse and the wireless USB dongle is also included (plug and play). Asking price is US$45 + shipping. vii) (SOLD) 240W Original AC Power Adapter Charger Dell Laptops: viii) 2X Momentary Switches for Computers (& Other Applications): They came with my MM computer case and can be used for power and reset buttons. They are new and never used and of high quality. As a bonus I also include two led lights (also for computer power light, etc.). Asking price is US$8 + shipping. ix) (SOLD) English Keyboard for Dell Precision & Latitude Series Laptops Please note I am located in Canada. Interested people please send me a PM. {} {} {} {}