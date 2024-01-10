Ayaneo unveils the Next Lite, a budget-oriented handheld that comes pre-installed with SteamOS

Is this the budget handheld you’ve been waiting for?
The big difference between this handheld, and every other one that Ayaneo has released before is the inclusion of SteamOS. This means that you won’t have to mess around in Windows to get things running, or have to configure everything with Windows taking up a huge amount of bloat. Every handheld outside of the Steam Deck, like the ROG Ally, Legion Go, and MSI Claw all use Windows, which can make the experience crippling for non-technically minded users.
The Ayaneo Next Lite was revealed on the company’s official website, where they state that the handheld will be “lowering the entry-barrier” for users, as well as promising to offer “outstanding cost-effectiveness”. However, the exact pricing for the new handheld has not been announced.
The handheld has been pictured in White, Black and Turquoise colorways. The company has not yet announced the APU that will be powering the Next Lite, though we suspect it may be an older AMD Ryzen chip, such as the 6800U. We could also see multiple configurations at launch. There’s no currently announced pricing, either. We’ll just have to wait until subscriptions open on January 11 at 9:30PM EST.
