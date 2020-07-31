Aya Neo handheld gaming PC with Ryzen 5 4500U reaches the prototype phase

"A few months after announcing plans to release a handheld gaming PC powered by an AMD Renoir processor, the developers of the Aya Neo have unveiled a working prototype.

"The hardware design hasn’t been completely finalized, and it’s unclear if or when mass production will begin. But thanks to a series of recent videos, we can see that the company has managed to assemble a functional handheld computer with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor, Radeon Vega 6 graphics, and game controllers surrounding a touchscreen display."

aya-neo_01.jpg


aya-neo_03.jpg


aya-neo_05.jpg


https://liliputing.com/2020/07/aya-...yzen-5-4500u-reaches-the-prototype-phase.html

6c/6t, 2.3Ghz/4.0Ghz boost, 6 graphics cores at 1.5Ghz, 16GB DDR4-4266, 512GB NVMe...

Too good to be true but also maybe too little too late? If it hits the market at the projected $600 price point, might be worth playing with anyway.
 
Would love to see a review of such a device. Their APUs are very capable. Glad they included 2 joysticks too.
 
I hope the GPU side of things compete. As a comparison, my coupla-years-old Ryzen 2700U has 4c/8t, 2.2Ghz/3.8Ghz boost, Vega 10/10 graphics cores (640 units) at 1.3Ghz, 8Gb DDR4-2133 (single channel), 512GB NVMe, and it's fine for older titles and more than enough for retro gaming. It will Skyrim at 720p with medium graphics.

The 4500U graphics are 6 cores/384 units, but at 1.5GHz. The real advantage over the 2700U is, as configured, dual-channel DDR4-4266 versus single-channel DDR4-2133 memory. The graphics cores are (according to AMD) 59 percent faster. Let's split it and say 50 percent real-world. I don't know if that accounts for the clock speed increase. That, along with the memory, should guarantee better performance, maybe...10, 20 better percent framerates at a minimum?

That's not enough to get into more modern titles, but is that even the market for this? Also there's some heat/throttling potential here, too. But that's true for the older-gen thin-and-lights, too.

I'd love to give Jade Empire a whirl on that thing for sure.
 
