Aya Neo handheld gaming PC with Ryzen 5 4500U reaches the prototype phase

Axman
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jul 13, 2005
- Messages
- 4,800
"A few months after announcing plans to release a handheld gaming PC powered by an AMD Renoir processor, the developers of the Aya Neo have unveiled a working prototype.
"The hardware design hasn’t been completely finalized, and it’s unclear if or when mass production will begin. But thanks to a series of recent videos, we can see that the company has managed to assemble a functional handheld computer with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor, Radeon Vega 6 graphics, and game controllers surrounding a touchscreen display."
https://liliputing.com/2020/07/aya-...yzen-5-4500u-reaches-the-prototype-phase.html
6c/6t, 2.3Ghz/4.0Ghz boost, 6 graphics cores at 1.5Ghz, 16GB DDR4-4266, 512GB NVMe...
Too good to be true but also maybe too little too late? If it hits the market at the projected $600 price point, might be worth playing with anyway.
"The hardware design hasn’t been completely finalized, and it’s unclear if or when mass production will begin. But thanks to a series of recent videos, we can see that the company has managed to assemble a functional handheld computer with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor, Radeon Vega 6 graphics, and game controllers surrounding a touchscreen display."
https://liliputing.com/2020/07/aya-...yzen-5-4500u-reaches-the-prototype-phase.html
6c/6t, 2.3Ghz/4.0Ghz boost, 6 graphics cores at 1.5Ghz, 16GB DDR4-4266, 512GB NVMe...
Too good to be true but also maybe too little too late? If it hits the market at the projected $600 price point, might be worth playing with anyway.