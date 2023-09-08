Aya Neo Geek AMD 6800u 16GB RAM 2TB SSD

ibex333

ibex333

Ayaneo Geek 6800U 16gb Ram 2TB SSD in Fantasy Black.

Unit is like new but side tabs were difficult to take out when upgrading the unit from default 512gb to 2TB SSD, so got scratched by prying tool. Please see pictures and check side images!

Everything works great, there are no scratches or scuffs on screen or body anywhere else.

$970 shipped
 

