erek
More AI accelerators with RISC-V
"With each core operating self-sufficiently, the design is scalable in either direction, Eleftheriou said.
“Of course, the devil is always in the detail—you need to have a network on chip, you have to connect all the ports on the chip, you have to make them collaborate with each other, but in principle, every core can be replicated,” he added.
Axelera is already thinking about its next-gen product, which will offer better performance for transformers at the edge. While it’s possible for Metis to run ViT, a future product may include a dedicated softmax accelerator, and would complement Metis, Del Maffeo said. The company is targeting 2025 for the next step in its roadmap.
Axelera currently has 55 companies signed up for its early access program, which is still open for applications. The 15 or so lead customers selected are all working on computer vision applications, Del Maffeo added, though enquiries have ranged from security to agriculture. Lead customers will get samples this summer, with the first software release due in July."
Source: https://www.eetimes.com/axelera-demos-early-silicon-raises-50-million/
