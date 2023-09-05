AX3000 vs. AX1800 actual benefits vs. marketing

S

SpongeBob

The Contraceptive Under the Sea
Joined
Jan 15, 2011
Messages
910
So looking at AX1800 vs. AX3000. What exactly is the use case for 3000 over 1800? When does the extra 1200Mbs of the AX3000 actually come into play?

The thing is there aren't a ton of benchmarks out there. I thought there would be tons of reviewers doing speed tests but it's mostly people talking about the router and reading specs from the manufacturer. There are a couple reviewers that have a compellation of routers in their graphs and some AX1800's in some cases are performing on par with higher end routers. So I'm trying to figure out where the benefit comes in. I realize there are faster routers than AX1800 and AX3000 but this is relevant for me to understand.

Wi-Fi speedAX3000
(574Mbps + 2402Mbps)		AX1800
(574Mbps + 1202Mbps)
 
Sounds like there's just one more AP/antenna on the 3000, so use case would be for more area vs speed. All the speed is hypothetical, and might as well be hyperthetical, lol.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top