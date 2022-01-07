AX1500i PSU, X570 AORUS XTREME, 12 Servo 120mm Fans, Splitty9 Fan Splitters, Nest Mini Gen2, 20mm PC Fan Grill, 5.25 INCH USB3 Audio Mic FRONT PANEL

I have an old eBay account in good standing with the same username and I started a HeatWear account back last year using my username.PayPal Friend/Fam and Shipping will be extra.
HeatWear: https://www.heatware.com/u/124630/to
Here is my eBay info: https://www.ebay.com/fdbk/feedback_profile/tanquen?_trksid=p2545226.m2531.l4585
Gigabyte AM4 X570 AORUS XTREME (rev. 1.1) - $330Warranty was up on 2023-10-17
Did not use any of the RGB Fan Commander or cables or antenna, all still in their bags. I only used used the PC-case wire adapter and added the PC speaker to it.
Corsair AX1500i Titanium PSU - $210
12 Servo Gentle Typhoon 120mm PC Fans (3-Wire) - $5 Each
PC Radiators G1/4 360 54mm - $5 EachThere are about 10 years old and seem to be ok but there are spots that look like some water was seeping out.
I have three, at $10 each.
Aquacomputer Splitty9 53231 Splitter for up to 9 Fans/Aquabus Devices - $10 EachI have 3 ($15 each) of them with box and unused cable and mounting hardware. I just had them setting in the case. About 2 years old. I put in the SATA powered version.
Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen New In Box - $15Google Nest Mini 2n Gen New In Box, sealed.
New Black 20mm PC Fan Grill - $3 Each
5.25 INCH USB3 Audio Mic FRONT PANEL CARD READER - $5 Used
5.25 INCH USB3 Audio Mic FRONT PANEL CARD READER - $15 New In Box
aquacomputer cuplex kryos NEXT AMD 3000/5000/7000 AMD4/5 Water Block - $30
Rugged 4 x 2.5" SAS/SATA HDD/SSD Enclosure for 5.25" With Fan Control - $35 - SOLD
AMD Ryzen 5950X AM4 CPU New in Box, Can Not Transfer Warranty - $320 - SOLDView attachment 583479
G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 64GB (2 x 32GB) 288-Pin PC RAM DDR4 3600 (PC4 28800) Desktop Memory Model F4-3600C16D-64GVK - $60 - SOLD
WD BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD 2TB - $70 - SOLD
WD BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD 4TB - $210 - SOLD
Logitech ERGO K860 Keyboard - $40 - SOLDPixel Buds A-Series Charcoal - $40 - SOLD
Dell 30" IPS U3011 Display - $50 - SOLDDD-M6 CPU Water Block - LGA2011, 1366, 1155/1156, 755 Compatible - $5 - SOLD
AMD Vega GPU Waterblock - EK-FC CP Radeon Vega Wa - $10 - SOLD
Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness & Health Tracker + Sports Band - $80 - SOLDQ2 Smart Bluetooth Headset - $15 - SOLD
