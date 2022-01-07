AX1500i PSU, Splitty9 Fan Splitters

I have an old eBay account in good standing with the same username and I started a HeatWear account back last year using my username.PayPal Friend/Fam and Shipping will be extra.
Corsair AX1500i Titanium PSU, Bought 10/13/2014 - $180
Aquacomputer Splitty9 53231 Splitter for up to 9 Fans/Aquabus Devices - $10 EachI have 2 of them with box and unused cable and mounting hardware. I just had them setting in the case. About 2 years old. I put in the SATA powered version.
Gigabyte AM4 X570 AORUS XTREME (rev. 1.1) - $240 - SOLD
Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen New In Box - $15 - SOLD
aquacomputer cuplex kryos NEXT AMD 3000/5000/7000 AMD4/5 Water Block - $30 - SOLD
12 Servo Gentle Typhoon 120mm PC Fans (3-Wire) - $5 Each - SOLDPC Radiators G1/4 360 54mm - $5 Each - SOLD
Rugged 4 x 2.5" SAS/SATA HDD/SSD Enclosure for 5.25" With Fan Control - $35 - SOLD
AMD Ryzen 5950X AM4 CPU New in Box, Can Not Transfer Warranty - $320 - SOLD
G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 64GB (2 x 32GB) 288-Pin PC RAM DDR4 3600 (PC4 28800) Desktop Memory Model F4-3600C16D-64GVK - $60 - SOLDWD BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD 2TB - $70 - SOLD
WD BLACK SN850X NVMe SSD 4TB - $210 - SOLDLogitech ERGO K860 Keyboard - $40 - SOLD
Pixel Buds A-Series Charcoal - $40 - SOLD
Dell 30" IPS U3011 Display - $50 - SOLDDD-M6 CPU Water Block - LGA2011, 1366, 1155/1156, 755 Compatible - $5 - SOLD
AMD Vega GPU Waterblock - EK-FC CP Radeon Vega Wa - $10 - SOLD
Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness & Health Tracker + Sports Band - $80 - SOLDQ2 Smart Bluetooth Headset - $15 - SOLD
