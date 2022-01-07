AX1500i PSU, AMD 5950X, X570 AORUS XTREME, Splitty9 Fan Splitters, Nest Mini Gen2, 20mm PC Fan Grill, 5.25 INCH USB3 Audio Mic FRONT PANEL

I have an old eBay account in good standing with the same username and I started a HeatWear account back last year using my username.

PayPal Friend/Fam and Shipping will be extra.

HeatWear: https://www.heatware.com/u/124630/to

Here is my eBay info: https://www.ebay.com/fdbk/feedback_profile/tanquen?_trksid=p2545226.m2531.l4585

AMD Ryzen 5950X AM4 CPU New in Box - $340​

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X - AM4 Ryzen 9 5000 Series Vermeer (Zen 3) 16-Core 3.4 GHz Socket AM4 105W No Integrated Graphics Desktop Processor
1689435634217.png

Gigabyte AM4 X570 AORUS XTREME (rev. 1.1) - $440​

Did not use any of the RGB Fan Commander or cables or antenna, all still in their bags. I only used used the PC-case wire adapter and added the PC speaker to it.
1689435502064.png
1689435590446.png
1689435975465.png

1689435539961.png
1689435559522.png
1689435572929.png


Corsair AX1500i Titanium PSU - $260​

1690587032237.png
1690587041365.png

1690587050406.png
1690587058355.png

1690587132497.png
1690587199021.png
1690587212654.png

1690587068257.png

1690587092636.png

PC Radiators G1/4 360 54mm - $5 Each​

There are about 10 years old and seem to be ok but there are spots that look like some water was seeping out.
I have three, at $10 each.
1684872938871.png
1684873050333.png

Aquacomputer Splitty9 53231 Splitter for up to 9 Fans/Aquabus Devices - $15 Each​

I have 3 ($15 each) of them with box and unused cable and mounting hardware. I just had them setting in the case. About 2 years old. I put in the SATA powered version.
1684872950618.png

Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen New In Box - $15​

Google Nest Mini 2n Gen New In Box, sealed.
1684872958524.png

New Black 20mm PC Fan Grill - $3 Each​

1684872963900.png

5.25 INCH USB3 Audio Mic FRONT PANEL CARD READER - $5 Used​

5.25 INCH USB3 Audio Mic FRONT PANEL CARD READER - $15 New In Box​

1684872969906.png

Rugged 4 x 2.5" SAS/SATA HDD/SSD Enclosure for 5.25" With Fan Control - $20​

1684872976270.png

aquacomputer cuplex kryos NEXT AMD 3000/5000/7000 AMD4/5 Water Block - $50​

1684872983336.png
1684872990519.png
1684872997438.png
1684873004634.png

