AWS Outage Takes Half of the Internet Down, Services Now Recovering

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,832
“"We are investigating increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS services in the US-EAST-1 Region." Online services like Amazon.com, Alexa, ChatGPT, Epic Games Store, Epic Online Services, social media like Snapchat, and games like Fortnite, have been down since.
A few hours later, AWS confirmed that it had isolated the issue. "We have identified a potential root cause for error rates affecting the DynamoDB APIs in the US-EAST-1 Region," they stated, adding, "This issue also impacts other AWS services in the US-EAST-1 Region. Global services or features that rely on US-EAST-1 endpoints, such as IAM updates and DynamoDB Global tables, may also be experiencing issues. During this time, customers may be unable to create or update Support Cases. We recommend customers continue to retry any failed requests." Subsequently, AWS confirmed that the "underlying DNS issue has been fully mitigated, and most AWS service operations are now succeeding normally."”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342052/...-of-the-internet-down-services-now-recovering
A few hours later, AWS confirmed that it had isolated the issue. "We have identified a potential root cause for error rates affecting the DynamoDB APIs in the US-EAST-1 Region," they stated, adding, "This issue also impacts other AWS services in the US-EAST-1 Region. Global services or features that rely on US-EAST-1 endpoints, such as IAM updates and DynamoDB Global tables, may also be experiencing issues. During this time, customers may be unable to create or update Support Cases. We recommend customers continue to retry any failed requests." Subsequently, AWS confirmed that the "underlying DNS issue has been fully mitigated, and most AWS service operations are now succeeding normally."”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342052/...-of-the-internet-down-services-now-recovering