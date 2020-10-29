AWS Migration tools? Anyone with VMware on prem and moving to AWS?

Assuming the old HardForum Crew still watches these forums...



Has anyone, with VMware in a datacenter, started, has started, already completed... a project to migrate workloads into AWS?

Google search does turn up some blogs and a list of tools.

AWS - at enterprise scale - does come with consultants and help, but when you hit scale and actively make the move, hands on experience is priceless.



Any thoughts or comments are very welcome, please!