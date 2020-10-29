AWS Migration tools? Anyone with VMware on prem and moving to AWS?

nicholasfarmer
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 19, 2007
- Messages
- 236
Assuming the old HardForum Crew still watches these forums...
Has anyone, with VMware in a datacenter, started, has started, already completed... a project to migrate workloads into AWS?
Google search does turn up some blogs and a list of tools.
AWS - at enterprise scale - does come with consultants and help, but when you hit scale and actively make the move, hands on experience is priceless.
Any thoughts or comments are very welcome, please!
Has anyone, with VMware in a datacenter, started, has started, already completed... a project to migrate workloads into AWS?
Google search does turn up some blogs and a list of tools.
AWS - at enterprise scale - does come with consultants and help, but when you hit scale and actively make the move, hands on experience is priceless.
Any thoughts or comments are very welcome, please!