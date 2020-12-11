AWS and Arm Demonstrate Production-Scale Electronic Design Automation in the Cloud

erek
"On top of the cost benefits, Arm leverages the high-performance of AWS Graviton2 instances to increase throughput for its engineering workloads, consistently improving throughput per dollar by over 40% compared to previous generation x86 processor-based M5 instances. In addition, Arm uses services from AWS partner Databricks to develop and run machine learning applications in the cloud. Through the Databricks platform running on Amazon EC2, Arm can process data from every step in its engineering workflows to generate actionable insights for the company's hardware and software groups and achieve measurable improvement in engineering efficiency.
"Through our collaboration with AWS, we've focused on improving efficiencies and maximizing throughput to give precious time back to our engineers to focus on innovation," said Rene Haas, President, IPG, Arm. "Now that we can run on Amazon EC2 using AWS Graviton2 instances with Arm Neoverse-based processors, we're optimizing engineering workflows, reducing costs, and accelerating project timelines to deliver powerful results to our customers more quickly and cost effectively than ever before."
"AWS provides truly elastic high performance computing, unmatched network performance, and scalable storage that is required for the next generation of EDA workloads, and this is why we are so excited to collaborate with Arm to power their demanding EDA workloads running our high-performance Arm-based Graviton2 processors," said Peter DeSantis, Senior Vice President of Global Infrastructure and Customer Support, AWS. "Graviton2 processors can provide up to 40% price performance advantage over current-generation x86-based instances.""
