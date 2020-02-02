Awesome VR/Midrange Gaming PC Ryzen 3rd Gen RTX 2070 Super etc..

V

Vader

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Dec 22, 2002
Messages
4,896
I built this system about two months ago primarily to drive my Oculus Rift S Setup. Since then i've built a new workstation and still have my Corsair One which will now be the primary gaming/VR system so I have no need for this. Pricing this all out today it's around $1650.

NOT PARTING DON'T ASK - PM or msvirtualguy at gmail dot com

PRICE: $1250 Shipped CONT US FIRM

REFS a must. I have Heatware: FnG41



CaseLian Li TU150 Silver
Power SupplyCorsair SF600 GOLD w/Custom Cables Cablemod
MotherboardAsus B450-I Gaming ITX
CPUAMD Ryzen 5 3600
CPU CoolingAsus ROG RYUO 120 w/Display
RAMCorsair Vengeance RGB DDR4 3200 (2 x 8GB)
NVMeWestern Digital SN750 500GB m.2
SSDTeamgroup Tforce Delta 1TB RGB SSD
GPUNvidia RTX 2070 Super
FANSLian Li Bora Digital RGB/2 x Noctua Bottom
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top