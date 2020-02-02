Awesome VR/Midrange Gaming PC Ryzen 3rd Gen RTX 2070 Super etc..

Case Lian Li TU150 Silver Power Supply Corsair SF600 GOLD w/Custom Cables Cablemod Motherboard Asus B450-I Gaming ITX CPU AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU Cooling Asus ROG RYUO 120 w/Display RAM Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR4 3200 (2 x 8GB) NVMe Western Digital SN750 500GB m.2 SSD Teamgroup Tforce Delta 1TB RGB SSD GPU Nvidia RTX 2070 Super FANS Lian Li Bora Digital RGB/2 x Noctua Bottom

I built this system about two months ago primarily to drive my Oculus Rift S Setup. Since then i've built a new workstation and still have my Corsair One which will now be the primary gaming/VR system so I have no need for this. Pricing this all out today it's around $1650.NOT PARTING DON'T ASK - PM or msvirtualguy at gmail dot comREFS a must. I have Heatware: FnG41