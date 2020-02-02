Awesome VR/Midrange Gaming PC Ryzen 3rd Gen RTX 2070 Super etc..

I built this system about two months ago primarily to drive my Oculus Rift S Setup. Since then i've built a new workstation and still have my Corsair One which will now be the primary gaming/VR system so I have no need for this. Pricing this all out today it's around $1650.
NOT PARTING DON'T ASK - PM or msvirtualguy at gmail dot com
PRICE: $1250 Shipped CONT US FIRM
REFS a must. I have Heatware: FnG41
|Case
|Lian Li TU150 Silver
|Power Supply
|Corsair SF600 GOLD w/Custom Cables Cablemod
|Motherboard
|Asus B450-I Gaming ITX
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600
|CPU Cooling
|Asus ROG RYUO 120 w/Display
|RAM
|Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR4 3200 (2 x 8GB)
|NVMe
|Western Digital SN750 500GB m.2
|SSD
|Teamgroup Tforce Delta 1TB RGB SSD
|GPU
|Nvidia RTX 2070 Super
|FANS
|Lian Li Bora Digital RGB/2 x Noctua Bottom