Avowed is Obsidian's new Skyrim-like RPG, check out the first trailer

""Avowed is an expand first-person RPG set in the fantasy world of Eora," head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty said. "When Obsidian Entertainment joined Xbox Game Studios, they told us that this epic game is the one they want to make."


Details at this point are scarce, but the trailer itself was grim and dark and ends on a shot that heavily evokes the Balrog fight from Fellowship of the Ring. Eora is the same world that the Pillars of Eternity games are set in, but in the move from isometric to first-person, it's going to look pretty different. After years of making Fallout-style RPGs, I'm excited to see Obsidian's take on a more fantastical setting."


https://www.pcgamer.com/avowed-is-obsidians-new-skyrim-like-rpg-check-out-the-first-trailer/
 
I'm surprised at you all, this seems exciting to me

waiting on Outer Worlds DLC myself
 
I'm going to cut and paste the comments from Youtube I bet everyone is stoked on there =)
 
Comixbooks said:
I'm going to cut and paste the comments from Youtube I bet everyone is stoked on there =)
are they? i'm not watching it cause i don't like spoilers... may favorite games came out of nowhere with zero context
 
Nahoj
2 hours ago
THIS LOOKS FOCKING AWESOME


Hylian Ticipated
1 hour ago
Damn it. I can't be this hyped so early. Obsidian <3


Darth Secretus
2 hours ago
FINALLY!!! A Sword game that looks good!!!


Gabriel Dlb
20 minutes ago (edited)
1:00
What is this new devilry ?

... a Balrog.


Isra the black
1 hour ago
Oh snap I'm getting Dark Messiah vibes here.
 
I'm curious when this game will get released. It'd be kinda fun to see Obsidian out-Elder Scrolls Bethesda's next Elder Scrolls.

Edit: Oh, didn't catch that it takes place in Eora (the world from Pillars of Eternity). That has me feeling a bit more hyped, really enjoyed both Pillars of Eternity games world building.

Hopefully we'll get to see the return of Concelhaut.
 
I was excited about this game, until I took an arrow to the knee.

I mean until obsidian shot an arrow at the knee of this game to keep it from being truely great.
 
I don't care if it's scifi or fantasy, just make it good. Outer worlds was kind of good but not great, they need to improve a lot over that.
I'm much more excited for TES6, and even DA4 than this.
 
