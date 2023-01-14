Average read/write speed needed for gaming for the next 5 years

H

Himalayas

n00b
Joined
Jan 14, 2023
Messages
1
Is there any lags, or latency, from SSDs, with gaming, ever noticed, with about 500 mb/s, or is the m.2 more reliable, and do I need to consider the heatsink version.
 
L

LukeTbk

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
3,290
Needed ? Your average good sata ssd should do would be my guess. But that only a guess.

Is the question how fast would it be needed for it to be impossible to see any difference with a faster drive ? Who knows, the way caching, compression-decompression, game dev goes can influence that the Play station 6, Xbox One X 2 has well.

spoken_directstorage_vs_win32_api_graph_e50e33c320.jpg


Forspoken dev made some premilary test with direct storage (pre-GPU decompression), the value are with decompression taken into account (that why sata achieve to go over 600mbs), there probably a near 2:1 compression ratio going on.

Making it look like gain after 2500 MBs could become very limited, on a PS5 going 40% or so slower nvme drive does not seem to make much a difference:

https://www.theverge.com/2021/8/4/22608153/ps5-ssd-speed-test-storage-expansion-m2-playstation-5
https://www.eurogamer.net/digitalfoundry-2021-the-worst-and-best-nvme-ssds-tested-on-playstation-5

I am not sure if it something we can know for sure, has there are competing force (has compression-uncompression get better the less raw bandwidth drive read matter for example, game engine could become giant asset if there is a breakthrought in nvme drive size-price and unlimited bandwith become the norm or game install stagnation continue to be really strong has having just 1TB for your game library continue to be the norm for a very long time)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top