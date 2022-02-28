Automatic bitlocker on 10 Home?

So in the past few days I have installed 10 Home on my new Framework laptop which is based on the Intel 11th gen platform. I'm a little confused as Bitlocker was enabled by Windows 10 HOME by default. I have many tech net keys from back in the day, which is why I'm still on Home. I was under the impression that the Home edition didn't even support Bitlocker, not to mention enabling it by default.



I don't know if it matters but my drive is a Samsung 980 (non-pro).



Any idea why 10 is enabling bitlocker by default? I don't necessarily think this is a bad thing, I'm just confused.