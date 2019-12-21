Auto cookie delete for Firefox ??

    Yea, this is Firefox for Linux.

    Self-Destructing Cookies worked beautifully. It automatically deleted all cookies except the ones you white listed when a tab was closed and when you closed Firefox. Is there suck a beast for the latest version of FF? All I can find is spyware and grossly over complicated addons that virtually guarantee you'll misconfigure and render them useless. All I'm looking for is an app that will allow me to keep the cookies I want and discard the rest when a tab is closed and when FF is closed.

    TIA
     
    Deadjasper, Dec 21, 2019
