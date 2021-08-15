Authoring Dolby Vision compatible/compliant mp4 files for HTPC/Media Server Updated 05/01/2022

timason said: But it just completes immediately with a 0kb output. Click to expand...

That means your input (hevc and/or audio) file is badIf you're trying to keep it p7 dual layer, you have to demux the mkv into its hevc stream and audio stream with ts muxer, then run that single output hevc stream through yusesope's Tool with the demux option - that will split the single hevc back into both a BL and EL hevc stream - and then run those two hevc streams and the audio stream through mp4muxer with:mp4muxer --dv-profile 7 --input-file Video1.hevc --input-file Video2.hevc --input-file Audio.aac --media-lang eng --output-file FILENAME.mp4'Video1' is the BL and 'Video2' would the the DV EL in the command aboveThen the hex editBut that's what you were doing based on the command you postedIf this is FEL DV p7 and you encoded the BL at all, that could be why it's spitting out an error immediately - audio aside, FEL video needs to be kept untouched and only remuxed (making both hevc streams SL from DL is fine but that's it)- if it's MEL you should be able to encode the BL, but I convert all my MEL to p8 anyway so I'm not sure if that has the same issues as trying to make a p7 FEL encoded BL DV fileAlternatively, try remuxing right from the discs' m2ts files into the hevc/audio streams and then mux to mp4 from there, bypassing mkv altogether - possible something got screwed up along the way, so try that to eliminate as much unneeded stuff as possible