Authoring Dolby Vision compatible/compliant mp4 files for HTPC/Media Server Updated 01/09/2022

staknhalo
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 11, 2007
- Messages
- 1,659
I posted this elsewhere, figured maybe some people here might be able to use this though.
I fucking hate Dolby Vision. It's pretty as hell, but it fragmented this video generation so much and even fragmented itself within the fragmentation it caused. And it's a proprietary color space. But it can't be out there and I not have it.
Anyway, here's the tools I use to author Dolby Vision files for archiving (mainly my own Dolby Vision UHD rips from purchased discs that then serve as the 1:1 hard backup) on Windows.
You need to have some knowledge of command line, and muxing video/audio streams. Also gonna have to use a hex editor at one point.
These are all freely available, gathered from the makemkv forums, and github, links provided. I'll post the readme's I made for myself for each tool to give you an idea of what they do, how to use them, what is possible. This is also helpful if you want to just mux in separate (better) audio streams, or encode the base HDR10 layer to save some space over a 1:1 copy.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
yusesope's Tool v0.0.4 Beta (from makeMKV forums: Dolby Vision now possible through MP4 Mux. - Page 90 - www.makemkv.com ) and latest version here: 81.42 MB file on MEGA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tool to demux single layer DV7 streams (from mkv) back into dual layer streams (from UHD); as well as mux dual layer streams into a single layer stream. Can also turn DV7 FEL/MEL dual stream to DV8.1 RPU only single stream
1: Open 'DEMUX.bat' and follow prompts to demux single layer DV7 stream from mkv back into HDR10 BL and DV EL
2: Open 'MUX_AND_CONVERT_TO_PROFILE_81.bat' and follow prompts to convert HDR10 BL and DV FEL/MEL into single layer DV8 RPU + HDR10 BL only stream
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
quietvoid's Dovi_Tool 0.5.0 (from github: Releases · quietvoid/dovi_tool )
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alternate way to make DV 8.1 files if Yuescope's Tool fails to complete (happens on ones you have/want to encode HDR10 BL first so are then not perfect untouched 1:1 copies)
Command 1: 'dovi_tool -m 2 extract-rpu Video2.hevc' (extracts RPU metadata from p7 FEL/MEL and converts it over to p8 RPU metadata format)
Command 1a*: 'dovi_tool -m 3 extract-rpu Video2.hevc' (extracts RPU metadata from p5 file and converts it to p8 RPU metadata format)
Command 2: 'dovi_tool.exe inject-rpu --input Video1.hevc --rpu-in RPU.bin' (Injects RPU metadata in p8 format that was converted from p7 into HDR10 BL turning it into single layer Dolby Vision 8 RPU + HDR10 BL stream)
Command 2a*: 'dovi_tool -m 1 extract-rpu Video1.hevc' (For converting self-made Dolby Vision 8 single stream made from Dolby Vision 7 MEL back into Dolby Vision 7 MEL - process is lossless both ways - requires dovi_Tool 1.21 minimum)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
quietvoid's HDR10Plus_Tool 1.0.0 (from github: Releases · quietvoid/hdr10plus_tool )
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Extract or inject HDR10+ metadata into HEVC stream (Handbrake strips/removes HDR10+ metadata when encoding - so to shrink HDR10+ files first extract the metadata, then encode the file, then re-inject the metadata)
Command 1: 'hdr10plus_tool extract Video.hevc -o Metadata.json' (extracts HDR10+ metadata and saves to .json file)
Command 2: 'hdr10plus_tool inject -i Video.hevc -j Metadata.json -o VideoPLUS.hevc' (injects HDR10+ metadata into HEVC stream)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Turn HDR10+ metadata into Dolby Vision metadata**
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Command 1: 'hdr10plus_tool extract Video.hevc -o Metadata.json' (Extracts HDR10+ metadata and saves to .json file)
Command 2: 'dovi_tool generate -j Extra.json --hdr10plus-json Metadata.json --rpu-out RPUPlus.bin' (combines metadata from edited 'Extra.json' - template is below and you need to do one for every title specifically - and metadata from extracted 'Metadata.json' and combines+converts them into p8 RPU metadata format)
Command 3: 'dovi_tool.exe inject-rpu --input Video.hevc --rpu-in RPUPlus.bin' (Injects HDR10+ generated RPU metadata into HEVC stream turning it into single layer Dolby Vision 8 stream)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Blank Template for 'Extra.json'
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
{
"length": (title specific framelength here without parenthesis),
"level2": [
{
"target_nits": 100
},
{
"target_nits": 600
},
{
"target_nits": 1000
},
{
"target_nits": 2000
}
],
"level6": {
"max_display_mastering_luminance": (title specific metadata info here without parenthesis),
"min_display_mastering_luminance": (title specific metadata info here without parenthesis),
"max_content_light_level": (title specific metadata info here without parenthesis),
"max_frame_average_light_level": (title specific metadata info here without parenthesis)
}
}
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dolby Laboratories' Dolby Vision MP4 streaming muxer (from github: GitHub - DolbyLaboratories/dlb_mp4base: The Dolby MP4 streaming muxer (dlb_mp4base) is a software implementation of a muxer of fragmented or unfragmented ISO base media file format (mp4). It supports muxing of Dolby Digital (AC-3), Dolby Digital Plus (E-AC-3), and Dolby AC-4 audio formats as well as Dolby Vision. )
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mux DV5 or DV8 single streams or base HDR10 stream and DV7 second stream along with audio stream into Dolby Vision compatible mp4 file
Dolby Vision Profile 5 Command: - 'mp4muxer --dv-profile 5 --input-file Video.hevc --input-file Audio.aac --media-lang eng --output-file FILENAME.mp4'
Dolby Vision Profile 7 Dual-Layer Dual-Track (UHD format) Command - 'mp4muxer --dv-profile 7 --input-file Video1.hevc --input-file Video2.hevc --input-file Audio.aac --media-lang eng --output-file FILENAME.mp4'
Dolby Vision Profile 7 Single-Layer Dual-Track (mkv format) Command - 'mp4muxer --dv-profile 7 --input-file Video.hevc --input-file Audio.aac --media-lang eng --output-file FILENAME.mp4'
Dolby Vision Profile 8 Command - 'mp4muxer --dv-profile 8 --dv-bl-compatible-id 1 --input-file Video.hevc --input-file Audio.aac --media-lang eng --output-file FILENAME.mp4'
Important: Dolby Muxer has a bug where it does not apply 'dvhe' Codec ID to resulting mp4 files. This only applies to DV7 and DV8 made files. DV5 files output correctly.
After Dolby Vision mp4 mux is complete, open resulting mp4 file in hex editor. Search for 'hev1'
In a DV7 file in 'dual-layer dual-track' format, there will be 2 'hev1' entries, one for each video stream in the mp4. Change the second 'hev1' entry in the DV7 file (the actual Dolby Vision stream) to 'dvhe'.
In a DV8 file or a a DV7 file in 'single-layer dual-track' format (as found in mkv), there will only be 1 'hev1' entry. Change that to 'dvhe'
After saving, final mp4 should now be fully Dolby Vision compatible.
Edit 01/09/2022 : per @gacopl from AVSforum, mp4box has been updated to allow adding/changing codec ID to 'dvhe' without hex editing, see git post here for info and command/switch examples: Dolby Vision muxing support? · Issue #1991 · gpac/gpac
'F' key/switch before the profile is the new command for 'dvhe' output:
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Also, if you're unaware of different Dolby Vision profile levels, here: https://www.diversifiedvideosolutio...on_profiles_and_levels-Dolby_Laboratories.pdf
And see about encoding p8 HDR/SDR BL or DV p5 colorspace + injecting RPU for p5 or p8 at time of encode using Staxrip here: Encoding Dolby Vision with StaxRip using x265 · staxrip/staxrip Wiki
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
* About 'Dovi_Tool Command 1a'
Dovi_Tool can now extract RPU metadata from a p5 DV file and convert it to p8 RPU metadata format. A scenario you would want to do this is let's say you have a Russian spy comic book movie or a different movie about a man dressed as a bat fighting a flying god-like alien - and you have either of those in a profile 5 DV file, and a UHD of that same title, so in a much higher bitrate... but only in HDR10 on UHD no DV in the UHD release (and frames/timing lines up perfectly - they need to, even if you gotta edit the UHD HDR10 file yourself to line up with the p5 DV file - if you screw up, you'll find out when watching if your messed up files makes it that far). Then this is the closest way you can have your cake and eat it too.
The Dolby Vision 5 color space isn't full 12bit color like FEL Dolby Vision is (even though everyone can't see it yet on our 10bit displays - you scrubs) it's still just 10bit but due to proprietary Dolby encoding efficiency/properties is more akin to 11bit/11.5bit color when watching back on a 12bit display, so it is technically better than just HDR's 10bit color. But it also only has DV RPU brightness effects then along with that better color, it has no DVp7 FEL added textures/effects - that stuff is exclusive to p7 FEL files/playback - so you have to decide before bothering to make this if you want to sacrifice better color in the future for higher bitrate now or just go get the storage to keep both p5 and p8 made from p5 and whatever else if you want.
** About 'Turn HDR10+ metadata into Dolby Vision metadata'
It's only for the metadata that is cross-compatible between the two (not all is, and some is ok not exact but close enough it's usable)
Will be closer in resulting PQ to an actual DV file than just a native HDR10 only file but is a bit darker than native DV titles - a movie about an Amazon in 1984 is the best title to use for testing this - because such a movie might be available in DV5 for you to compare against its UHD which has HDR10, HDR10+ and DV7 MEL (and DV8 that you can make from the DV7) for comparison of all the different formats you're converting between each other natively or natively as can be. The resulting DV8 from HDR10+ will 'generally' look as good to you however you yourself perceive native DV 5/8 vs native HDR10 content.
