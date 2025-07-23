  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Australian womens rights/anti-porn group gets thousands of games removed from steam by getting credit card companies to not honor purchases

d3athf1sh

d3athf1sh

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 16, 2015
Messages
1,362
Suprised nobody has brought up this story yet it's almost a week old now:

Collective Shout began in 2009, co-founded by self-described “pro-life feminist” Melinda Tankard Reist. Collective Shout describes itself as “A grassroots campaigning movement against the objectification of women and sexualization of girls in media, advertising, and popular culture” source: https://ibbit.at/post/6134

just copied this from a post from someone in my friends list:

Steam Mass Banning Their Own Store

Following their time proven tradition of only caring about money, Valve has begun purging a plethora of games and other content on Steam that incite things such as having a controversial thought or (god forbid) a fetish, AKA, something Payment Processors don't like, heavily influenced by DEI agendas:

https://www.eurogamer.net/steam-introduces-vague-new-rules-banning-certain-kinds-of-adult-content-to-appease-credit-card-companies

The changes can be seen here:

https://partner.steamgames.com/doc/gettingstarted/onboarding?language=english#5

And a small list of removed content here:

https://steam-tracker.com/ (Click 'Changed' twice)

In typical Valve fashion, these changes were made without them making a news post or statement of any kind (typical anti-transparency behavior), hoping to sweep it under the rug like so many other things.[valvetruth.blogspot.com]

This is an extremely dire situation whereas (monopoly) payment processors are currently holding everyone on the planet hostage, enforcing their vehemently overbearing & nonsensical & extreme censorshipping policies absolutely everywhere they can, be it on Steam, X (Twitter), Youtube, Patreon, Paypal, Tumblr, Itch io and much more.

not saying i'm sticking up for some of the stuff removed, but guys this is a REAL slippery slope. hell they removed GTA 2 and the first one. (do they know what you can do in 3,4 and 5?) first it's video games, then it's movies, then it's books. hell with this CBDC shh"crap" that's getting ready to ramp up it'll be really easy for them to tell you, as an adult human, what you're allowed to spend your money on.

**so there's already a change.org petition up if anyone wants to sign it. if you are on the side against government or in this case "womens rights groups" to censor the media you consume i strongly urge you to sign the petition.

https://www.change.org/p/tell-maste...op-controlling-what-we-can-watch-read-or-play
 
Might want to edit your links, they're quite broken for the most part. Still not hard to figure out, I got the just of it.

Looking over the history of this twit, she's totally crackers. It reminds me of the Jack Thompson era when they were all trying to go after violent video games except this time it's anything remotely sexual.

Not going to lie, I have no problem with 'sex adventures - incest family' series being removed...but that should be ideally steam cleaning up their act independently.

Yes you're correct this is a slippery slope. Looking up this Melinda tard she campaigned against Detroit become human. I played the entire game and very much enjoyed it, I would even say it was very much a work of art. The problem? It depicts abuse of children and women. Except she entirely missed the point, it's not about the player enjoying said abuse. It's about encouraging empathy in the player. To my memory you can't simply abuse characters like that, you are tasked to help them.

Her end game would be to have zero sex in media and I'd imagine zero violence as well. Haven't we been down this road enough already?
 
Payment processors suck. They've been doing this shit since the 90's anytime there is a whiff of controversy to anything being transacted with their systems. Valve/Steam needs to have an alternate option, like Stripe or something entirely separate.

All that being said, I haven't heard anything about "women's rights" groups being behind anything... are you sure that is real info and not just the usual online hearsay? I saw something the other day about people being pissed that a bunch of LGBT games or similar were among those getting pulled - I feel like that basically debunks any "DEI" angle. Not everything has an agenda behind it, at least not an agenda other than "because money". I'm willing to bet this is just one more instance of these companies forcing censorship in their long history of puritanical BS.

Being honest, I don't care one way or the other for the straight up porn games, but this shit is a slippery slope. First it's these weird incest / furry fetish games and who really cares... but then they start coming for my (guilty pleasure/cringe) adult horror-schlock games like Agony, I'm gonna be pissed.
 
SamuelL421 said:
All that being said, I haven't heard anything about "women's rights" groups being behind anything... are you sure that is real info and not just the usual online hearsay? I saw something the other day about people being pissed that a bunch of LGBT games or similar were among those getting pulled - I feel like that basically debunks any "DEI" angle.
Click to expand...
anti-porn old school feminist group would not tend to be a DEI angle.

SamuelL421 said:
Not everything has an agenda behind it, at least not an agenda other than "because money".
Click to expand...
This could be agenda driven, like you say could be more puritain than Mastercard/Visa feering to loose customer if niche game on steam are bought with their system. This is just an internal agenda versus an external one if that the case. It could be steam purely fearing hurting its brand and passing the blame conveniently, but the story of credit card/paypall not working on steam after those purchase could simply be true as well.

The group leader do take credit for it apparently, but could be publicity:
https://www.collectiveshout.org/open-letter-to-payment-processors
https://x.com/MelTankardReist/status/1946431955446431970
 
