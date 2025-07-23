Australian womens rights/anti-porn group gets thousands of games removed from steam by getting credit card companies to not honor purchases

d3athf1sh
d3athf1sh
Dec 16, 2015
1,362
Suprised nobody has brought up this story yet it's almost a week old now:
Collective Shout began in 2009, co-founded by self-described “pro-life feminist” Melinda Tankard Reist. Collective Shout describes itself as “A grassroots campaigning movement against the objectification of women and sexualization of girls in media, advertising, and popular culture” source: https://ibbit.at/post/6134
just copied this from a post from someone in my friends list:
Steam Mass Banning Their Own Store
Following their time proven tradition of only caring about money, Valve has begun purging a plethora of games and other content on Steam that incite things such as having a controversial thought or (god forbid) a fetish, AKA, something Payment Processors don't like, heavily influenced by DEI agendas:
https://www.eurogamer.net/steam-introduces-vague-new-rules-banning-certain-kinds-of-adult-content-to-appease-credit-card-companies
The changes can be seen here:
https://partner.steamgames.com/doc/gettingstarted/onboarding?language=english#5
And a small list of removed content here:
https://steam-tracker.com/ (Click 'Changed' twice)
In typical Valve fashion, these changes were made without them making a news post or statement of any kind (typical anti-transparency behavior), hoping to sweep it under the rug like so many other things.[valvetruth.blogspot.com]
This is an extremely dire situation whereas (monopoly) payment processors are currently holding everyone on the planet hostage, enforcing their vehemently overbearing & nonsensical & extreme censorshipping policies absolutely everywhere they can, be it on Steam, X (Twitter), Youtube, Patreon, Paypal, Tumblr, Itch io and much more.
not saying i'm sticking up for some of the stuff removed, but guys this is a REAL slippery slope. hell they removed GTA 2 and the first one. (do they know what you can do in 3,4 and 5?) first it's video games, then it's movies, then it's books. hell with this CBDC shh"crap" that's getting ready to ramp up it'll be really easy for them to tell you, as an adult human, what you're allowed to spend your money on.
**so there's already a change.org petition up if anyone wants to sign it. if you are on the side against government or in this case "womens rights groups" to censor the media you consume i strongly urge you to sign the petition.
https://www.change.org/p/tell-maste...op-controlling-what-we-can-watch-read-or-play
