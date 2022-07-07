Aug 2022 - FB account no longer required for Oculus, just a Meta account!

Well, that's so much better!
We want to give you more choices over how you express yourself in VR, and to do so we’re making changes to our Meta VR platform in August 2022. Along with these changes, we’re also updating our Oculus Terms of Service and related Commercial Terms, and Oculus Privacy Policy. We recommend that you review these updated documents, and the summary below of upcoming Meta VR platform changes:
• A Facebook account is no longer required to use Meta VR devices. Instead, you can update your Oculus account to a Meta account, which lets you log into your VR devices and view and manage your purchased apps in one place. You can set up a Meta account using your email
address or Facebook account, and as part of the process we’ll migrate your existing VR information (including apps, achievements, and
friends) to this account.
• If you don’t want to set up a Meta account right now, you can continue using your Oculus account until January 1, 2023. After this date a Meta account will be required to continue using your Meta VR devices.
Dipshits.
Edit: Just to be clear...
