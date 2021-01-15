audio with ALC4080

New encoders have been released for the Z590 boards and as usual there is no explanation of what this is?

1. High fidelity audio with ALC4080 with Savitech SV3H712 amplifier - what is " Savitech SV3H712 amplifier " ?
2. Is this an encoder associated with a video card in the 11900 processor via HDMI ?
2.1 along with DTS® Sound Unbound and Sonic Studio III  - What exactly does this give to DTS? Some of the products are also registered in DTS-X, it is not understood that all HDMI 2.0 transmits DTS-X so what's special here ?

3. Industry-Leading Gaming Audio: ROG SupremeFX ALC4082 with ESS® ES9018Q2C DAC for high-fidelity sound - ES9018Q2C DAC for headphones or a receiver with speakers ?

4. what is " DTS® Sound Unbound " ?

5. Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation - Noise Cancelation for what ?

expand in explanation, thanks in advance
 
