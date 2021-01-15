rtiotomi38
n00b
- Joined
- Jan 15, 2021
- Messages
- 2
New encoders have been released for the Z590 boards and as usual there is no explanation of what this is?
1. High fidelity audio with ALC4080 with Savitech SV3H712 amplifier - what is " Savitech SV3H712 amplifier " ?
2. Is this an encoder associated with a video card in the 11900 processor via HDMI ?
2.1 along with DTS® Sound Unbound and Sonic Studio III - What exactly does this give to DTS? Some of the products are also registered in DTS-X, it is not understood that all HDMI 2.0 transmits DTS-X so what's special here ?
3. Industry-Leading Gaming Audio: ROG SupremeFX ALC4082 with ESS® ES9018Q2C DAC for high-fidelity sound - ES9018Q2C DAC for headphones or a receiver with speakers ?
4. what is " DTS® Sound Unbound " ?
5. Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation - Noise Cancelation for what ?
expand in explanation, thanks in advance
1. High fidelity audio with ALC4080 with Savitech SV3H712 amplifier - what is " Savitech SV3H712 amplifier " ?
2. Is this an encoder associated with a video card in the 11900 processor via HDMI ?
2.1 along with DTS® Sound Unbound and Sonic Studio III - What exactly does this give to DTS? Some of the products are also registered in DTS-X, it is not understood that all HDMI 2.0 transmits DTS-X so what's special here ?
3. Industry-Leading Gaming Audio: ROG SupremeFX ALC4082 with ESS® ES9018Q2C DAC for high-fidelity sound - ES9018Q2C DAC for headphones or a receiver with speakers ?
4. what is " DTS® Sound Unbound " ?
5. Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation - Noise Cancelation for what ?
expand in explanation, thanks in advance
Last edited: