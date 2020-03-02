Audio Sync Issues - Onboard Audio switch to dedicated card?

I have a Silicon Dust HDHomerun Prime that I use for live tv and dvr, in addition to the normal streaming services. I also use Plex for on the go access to shows I recorded etc.

I have a dedicated PC in my office that I use for TV that has a dual core Celeron from about 5 years and on-board audio, this cheap machine has ZERO audio playback issues on any source.



HOWEVER - my main rig has horrible audio sync issues with my own recorded shows, amazon prime, netflix etc. This machine is a 7700k on an MSI Gaming Carbon Pro, 2070 super, but is using on-board audio as well. Would a dedicated sound card fix the issue? It confuses me as other cheap PC's have no issues but my main PC does.