Audio Sync Issues - Onboard Audio switch to dedicated card?

rbarr110

Jan 8, 2003
I have a Silicon Dust HDHomerun Prime that I use for live tv and dvr, in addition to the normal streaming services. I also use Plex for on the go access to shows I recorded etc.
I have a dedicated PC in my office that I use for TV that has a dual core Celeron from about 5 years and on-board audio, this cheap machine has ZERO audio playback issues on any source.

HOWEVER - my main rig has horrible audio sync issues with my own recorded shows, amazon prime, netflix etc. This machine is a 7700k on an MSI Gaming Carbon Pro, 2070 super, but is using on-board audio as well. Would a dedicated sound card fix the issue? It confuses me as other cheap PC's have no issues but my main PC does.
 
