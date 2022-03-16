Audio / Sound Card Settings ? (Best 4 Gaming)

IAmForum said:

What settings will give me the best quality / positing for FPS games (Hunt Showdown)

Should I set "Default Format" to---

"2 channel, 24 bit, 192000 Hz" ?

or

"2 channel, 24 bit, 44100 Hz" ?

Will the higher Hz actually give me better / fuller sound ?



Should I disable "Exclusive Mode" ?



Should I disable "Enable Audio Enhancements" ?



use default, should be fine.it can but you might not notice.exclusive mean only one thing can use the card at a time, like the old days. your call.probably, unless you want to try atmos for headphones, which might help with what you want.that is an "amp".