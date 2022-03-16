Audio / Sound Card Settings ? (Best 4 Gaming)

I

IAmForum

n00b
Joined
Jan 17, 2020
Messages
51
I have the BlasterX G5
https://www.amazon.com/Creative-Bla...=1647445853&sprefix=blasterx+g5,aps,85&sr=8-2

&

beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO 80 Ohm​

https://www.amazon.com/beyerdynamic...70&qid=1647445875&sprefix=dt770,aps,66&sr=8-1

What settings will give me the best quality / positing for FPS games (Hunt Showdown)
Should I set "Default Format" to---
"2 channel, 24 bit, 192000 Hz" ?
or
"2 channel, 24 bit, 44100 Hz" ?
Will the higher Hz actually give me better / fuller sound ?

Should I disable "Exclusive Mode" ?

Should I disable "Enable Audio Enhancements" ?

What I benefit in getting an AMP to use with my BlasterX G5 ?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
38,563
IAmForum said:
I have the BlasterX G5
https://www.amazon.com/Creative-BlasterX-Headphone-Surround-Amplifier/dp/B018JUPY3A/ref=sr_1_2?crid=2E3W5ZSQS3FXM&keywords=blasterx+g5&qid=1647445853&sprefix=blasterx+g5,aps,85&sr=8-2

&

beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO 80 Ohm​

https://www.amazon.com/beyerdynamic-770-PRO-Studio-Headphone/dp/B0016MNAAI/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1C4O86E1B3FZ3&keywords=dt770&qid=1647445875&sprefix=dt770,aps,66&sr=8-1

What settings will give me the best quality / positing for FPS games (Hunt Showdown)
Should I set "Default Format" to---
"2 channel, 24 bit, 192000 Hz" ?
or
"2 channel, 24 bit, 44100 Hz" ?
Will the higher Hz actually give me better / fuller sound ?

Should I disable "Exclusive Mode" ?

Should I disable "Enable Audio Enhancements" ?

What I benefit in getting an AMP to use with my BlasterX G5 ?
Click to expand...
use default, should be fine.
it can but you might not notice.
exclusive mean only one thing can use the card at a time, like the old days. your call.
probably, unless you want to try atmos for headphones, which might help with what you want.
that is an "amp".
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top