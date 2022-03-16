Audio / Sound Card Settings ? (Best 4 Gaming)

I have the BlasterX G5
https://www.amazon.com/Creative-Bla...=1647445853&sprefix=blasterx+g5,aps,85&sr=8-2
&
What settings will give me the best quality / positing for FPS games (Hunt Showdown)
Should I set "Default Format" to---
"2 channel, 24 bit, 192000 Hz" ?
or
"2 channel, 24 bit, 44100 Hz" ?
Will the higher Hz actually give me better / fuller sound ?
Should I disable "Exclusive Mode" ?
Should I disable "Enable Audio Enhancements" ?
What I benefit in getting an AMP to use with my BlasterX G5 ?
