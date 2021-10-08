Audio issue when GPU under ;pad

Hi.So hoping anyone can help to guide me in the right direction.So have been fighting with random restarts and audio issues under load for as long I have this PC.As I got sick with covid once felt better spent time just troubleshooting to keep my head busy to avoid thinking about breathing difficulties.So furthest I got was doing AIDA64 Stress test that made my main audio device appear and disappear constantly . Until I tried to test test each part individually.So only when GPU is under aida64 stress test audio disappearing issues appears. Same issue happens with my rtx 2080 and recently upgraded RTX 3080 so I doubt it can be GPU itself causing the issue .Also HWinfo64 does not show current rail power and GPU rail voltage not sure if that is normal or not.Another issue is that PC can sometimes restart without any BSOD or Error logs while gaming specific games .Far cry 6 restarts every 10min-1h mark. Then again I can play Modern warfare , Apex ,GTA 5, Metro Exodus for hours without single restart.It passes long runs of Real Bench , 3Dmark stability test is at 98.7%System Spec5900x StockRTX 3080 StockASrock x570 Taichi32GB Viper steel at 3200mhz CL161tb 970 evo SSD2x2TB HDD RAID0Arctic Freezer II 360mm AIO11 PC case fans ( Including 3 from AIO )Attached HWinfo Screen ShotAnd here is Google drive link to sample video of the issue