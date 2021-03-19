Audio format converter software with certain settings

I have a chosen software for video/audio conversion and video URL downloading. I am opening more space on my HDD. I need software that can convert audio formats to .mp3 @ 128 kbps. I have a lot that are .flac or .mp3 @ 320 kbps.

The key setting I need is to be able to take the whole folder structure of my music library, convert it, and have the newly converted mp3 files saved in their original folder or an output folder that maintains the folder structure so I can copy it back. Prefer an overwrite option. My preferred app does not have this feature.

So, does anyone know of such software that has the necessary settings?