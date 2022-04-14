Auctioneer puts Space Shuttle CPUs under the hammer

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
7,904
"The systems were one of five pairs in the Space Shuttle Orbiter – four operated in sync and the other used to run backup software.

RR Auctions points out that at the time the units flew, they were the brains of the most technologically advanced spacecraft to ever take flight."

1649968411505.png


https://www.theregister.com/2022/04/14/space_shuttle_computer_auction/
 
