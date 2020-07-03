Auction: Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (8GB x 2) 4700Mhz DDR4

xSneak

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 30, 2013
Messages
435
https://www.ebay.com/itm/114286218637
I have this running on a 7 day auction with the starting bid at $240.
One of the faster kits of memory you can buy. I originally bought it to max out my frames with my 240hz monitor.

Low profile ram using Samsung B-Die.

XMP Rated 19-26-26-46 1.5v @ 4700Mhz
Was able to run it at CL16 4400Mhz also.
 
