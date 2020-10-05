AU O rumored to have low stock and high demand (for those of us waiting for 4k, 120+hz monitors)

To help us all out, you could post the article you're referencing... anyway...

Two things:

1.) I haven't heard anything.

2.) If true, I'm not surprised.



If anything that would explain why monitors that are several years old at this point haven't moved in pricing. The XB273k/XV273k and Predator 27 are all basically the same price. There have been new entrants to the display market that are newer direct competitors from LG display (27GN950-B) that of course cost the same amount as the Acers and none of the prices on any of the monitors have gone down. I haven't seen any price drops on any of the major LG productivity displays either. The only things that are cheap or have gone down in price is the bottom end or monitors over 3 years old.



I like you am also waiting for a 30-32" 4k 120Hz-144Hz true 10-bit option. Hopefully LG will get moving and other panel makers like Samsung and Sony will actually make 32" giving some competition in the market.



---



And now some side tangents that you can feel free to skip:

I'm also hoping that as Apple moves to ARM they'll make a 30-32" iMac that finally has a high Hz display in addition to being high DPI (currently 5k). If anyone can leverage LG to make a better panel for one company it's Apple. And that will also make said panel available to other companies to make a standalone display (and also likely Apple themselves). Or possibly Mini LED, which is also supposedly coming. Either way, I want much better display improvements at non-stagnant pricing.



As in stands it basically makes more sense to buy the 48" LG CX OLED for $1500 than it does to spend $1000-$2000 on a computer monitor of arguably lesser visual fidelity for 4k 120Hz even if you don't want a display of that size - and frankly that's a dumb position for the market to be in.