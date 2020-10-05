AU O rumored to have low stock and high demand (for those of us waiting for 4k, 120+hz monitors)

DarkSideA8
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 13, 2005
- Messages
- 309
I saw an article - sadly paywalled - the headline of which was that AU O is absolutely slammed with orders and low supply, indicating prices on monitors will remain high for the near future. There was some implication that, generally, monitors - especially freestanding PC monitors was a really low priority - that literally every other sector, from TVs to laptops/tablets etc were in such high demand that they're struggling to meet the orders already placed.
As someone interested in grabbing a 32 inch 4k with 120+ hz, that's not good news.
Anyone else finding information on a light at the end of this tunnel? (The article was from a month ago - hoping to see some indication coming out of the East that production has increased).
Thanks
