ATX motherboards in SFF cases - Options?

What options exist for a small(er) case, like a SFF, but can accommodate standard size ATX motherboards (not E-ATX)?
I don't have a ton of desk space, so I am trying to minimize my PC footprint as much as possible. The case cannot be placed on the floor, and given the option, I would rather build vertically than spread out (such as an HTPC case).
There must be solutions that can do this, surely I'm not the first to go down this road?
