Do the new high power excursion tolerances, associated with ATX 3.0 or PCIe 5.0, only apply when using the 12VHPWR connector or does it also apply to the other PCI-e connectors your gpu may be connected to? If so, then buying any ATX 3.0 PCIe 5.0 psu is pointless if you're not using the 12VHPWR connector.