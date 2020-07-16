ATTN FrgMstr: You were right...

adrock2003
n00b
- Joined
- Jul 16, 2020
- Messages
- 6
Sir, you were correct. My username was Adrock2001 but I don't remember which email address I registered the account with. I'll go back and see if I can remember the password, but I can't remember which email address I used to register the account under because it was so long ago.
Here is a post I made showing my account was created back in 2002 and you can clearly see my Heatware name (Adrock2003) at the bottom in my signature associated with my old account: https://hardforum.com/threads/adroc...pro-x64-x32-and-more.1720399/#post-1039251846
I promise you, I'm not trying to spam anyone or take advantage of anything. I can provide you with everything you need to verify my identity, I just can't remember the email address I used to register with back in 2002. What else can I do to recover my old account?
Here is a post I made showing my account was created back in 2002 and you can clearly see my Heatware name (Adrock2003) at the bottom in my signature associated with my old account: https://hardforum.com/threads/adroc...pro-x64-x32-and-more.1720399/#post-1039251846
I promise you, I'm not trying to spam anyone or take advantage of anything. I can provide you with everything you need to verify my identity, I just can't remember the email address I used to register with back in 2002. What else can I do to recover my old account?
Last edited: