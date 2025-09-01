Attempting to Understand GDDR as a Ram Bus

In this post I will be trying to understand GDDR, and talking about what I want to do with GDDR, APU’s, and the AMD BC—250.So first off…. What really is my interest right? The whole idea of using GDDR as a general computer bus has been shown off a few times as a gimmick that doesn’t work, as evidenced by channels such as Linus Tech Tips.Specifically, the APU they are looking at is labeled the 4700S.This specific chip is NOT a BC-250, but were both targeted to be the same thing in the end, a fully capable PS5.Here is the BC-250.Basically the PS5 was delayed because of 2 batches that were bonkers, and Sony refusing to lose money on CPU’s and throw them out (mostly because of Japanese production laws). The 4700S has no APU. It’s either turned off, or burned off. However, the APU is still wired for GDDR as the ram bus, and will happily accept a PCIe GPU no problem.The BC-250 is almost a PS5. However, due to the nonsense with the PS3 having 2 missing SPE’s until literally the Slim, they just didn’t wanna deal with it, and said if the dies don’t have a full GPU and all 8 CPU cores, put it in the recycle pile.The over all end result was an APU that could only take GDDR, being put into cheap “gaming pc’s” that were basically, end of day, development boards for people to ultimately test what GDDR could actually do in the desktop space.What AMD / AsRock / Sony, who I will be referring to as AAsS from now on because LOLOLOLOLOLOL, were originally trying to do was just get some of what Nvidia was digging for with the bitcoin craze. What they should have realized is they had just completely changed the game for High-Power\Low-Wattage systems.# HP\LW As A StandardWhen I say HPLW, what I mean is that the last generation of GDDR that was super relevant, GDDR5, had held the same current standards as standard DDR, and GDDR up until that point hadn’t changed much other than throughput. GDDR6 had started to lower that voltage, starting with Samsung at 1.1V, and I believe Hynix has achieved 1V flat.Prior to this, the idea was get the most bandwidth and screw everything else. If it gets hot put metal on it, or put it in a server. However, now, unless you are doing something crazy (BC-250), the die isn’t going to get nearly as hot as previous years.So when I look at this 12X rack that AAsS had produced, and see that the CPU and the GPU share 1 unified GDDR bus, my first thought is wow NVMe must be insane, and my second thought is, wait, how high can you actually go with GDDR? Storage amount, I mean.The current conversation around AI and memory is why are the low end cards being held back so hard? I wonder if it’s bus limits, but I also wonder if those bus limits actually exist or not. Considering that currently a 48GB upgrade is popular in China for GPU’s, and the most sought after are 96GB and 144GB. My question is more about a next version, but if you even got a 4700S motherboard you are still hard limited on ram. Why not more?With GDDR6, 7000MTps is normal, and with that speed, maybe ram usage ends up being less in the long run, but as most desktop apps are not expecting this, it makes the 166GB feel really cramped really fast, especially with APU splitting and potentially Host Memory Bus sharing with an SSD. If only it were 64GB. 1.1V, 64GB, that would be more than enough, and would be pretty low power over all. Having less chips in the system IN GENERAL is a power savings measure all by itself, and if you are smart with NVMe memory swaps, there’s all sorts of nonsense you could do.# Where I get confused though….… is with how much actual memory a GDDR bus could take et al, and how much GDDR6 you get in one singular chip.I understand this is old, but what is the current max on standard GDDR6? Is it 4GB per chip? Upon getting a BC-250 of any kind, one of the first things I want to try to do is get the memory upgraded as high as it could possibly go. My overall interest in the BC-250 is that if you had a Steam Deck, or some form factor similar, and you could Wii-U\Switch-Dock it and Undock it, add a GPU on oculink, given the actual power of the CPU’s in these APU’s nowadays (Trust me if you haven’t used an E2 Vision you don’t know what slow actually is), with FOSS about to become a general topic in open air game dev talk by YouTube drama sloptubers (IE so common it’ll annoy you), wouldn’t low power, high efficiency, high bandwidth be like the best thing you could ask for?I have seen 2 mounting patterns for dies so far. One I will call an H pattern, and the other I will call an X pattern. I don’t know if this is by manufacturer, if this makes a difference bus wise, if I saw X or W instead of normal 6, but I need to know what the actual chip max’s are.I’m a little annoyed that no one has asked this question yet because all the measurements for GDDR are in bitstreams, and have nothing to do with memory holding resident data, it’s all measured in transit. Its a PITA to remember 16 means 2 (gigabit to gigabyte = Gb/8=GB) and that most of the time GDDR is measured this way because you are trying to throw as many things as you can into the bottomless pit as is physically possible.But we are… uh… “Taking the Stairs” as it were.# What I Want to Know….….is if you used this as a “normal ram bus”, what issues would you have?My understanding is the difference between DDR and GDDR is the same as the difference between TCP and UDP data streams. One is intermittent, the other is everything all at once I hate you die already. One, controllable! The other? Uhhhhhhhh… good luck! Play video on it?But if we just… put everything in the right order…. How much actual memory could we save? What could be cut out even? Has anyone really done the engineering work here?I am so fascinated by the idea that ram in my server takes up about 140W and that same 140W is like 3 or 4 blades of a BC-250. THAT is a real world measurement as to why to upgrade from a Dell R510.My problem with upgrading entire staged platforms like that has always been now you completely ruin any unified hardware standard you had. And I’m gunna tell y’all, I only JUST upgraded everything to DDR3, please do not make me think about DDR44 and 5 competing in the same hole, I don’t want to bother.But GDDR? Baked in? I don’t have to think about restocking, I just need to spec out a blade? In my neck of the woods, that is significant, and I am willing to take the hit on not having a ram slot. Though…. If uhhhh, if CAMM2 got CAMM-G I might give Michael Dell my phone number and a bottle of wine.Either way, what would be the actual max I could ask a BC-250 to be upgraded to?Where do I look up pad diagrams? Are the different patterns different gens or manufacturers?What is the bus limit? Can you change the bit width? If not, why?If you had 64GB on a BC-250, wouid a 256-bit bus even work? Wouldn’t it need to be 512 or more?What does that even mean anyways? Does it have to do with word length or is it about how the memory stacks up?Can I put 6w on a 1660ti and have a 120GB piece of crap? Trust me I have my reasons.If you had GDDR on a dimm what would you do?As well, if you are in fact limited to 16GB only, what tricks can you do with an NVME SSD?What if you used the DRAM Cache to have the CPU or GPU communicate with a swap area?Would using a Host Bus Enabled SSD be FASTER than a DRAM cache in standard config? Given that the bandwidth is like 2.8X?Also could I do a GDDR5 based PC? How much ram would I be limited to?