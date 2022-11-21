Attempting To Restore My Old SNES - Inside & Out

AlphaQup
Gawd
- Joined
- Oct 27, 2014
- Messages
- 626
Disclaimer: Like any good build thread, I decided to document it after I'd already started taking it apart . What good build thread has any forethought anyway...
I had a really yellowed SNES as part of my retro-setup, and rather then pay the silly price for a "good looking one" off eBay, lets instead do some DIY and see how well I can restore this guy!
This is where it used to sit:
Technically, this SNES still works. It's recently started not reading carts without a small amount of pressure applied to the top of the cart pushing it towards the rear of the console (release that pressure and it'd corrupt). I didn't want to start wedging paper or something mailable in with the cart, so I decided to take it apart... and keep taking it apart. Fuck it, lets restore this guy the best I can.
I'll be honest, my backup is buying a different one and also doing a chassis swap into this guy, but hey, lets see if I can avoid that until I want to do that.
I did have to buy the security bit in order to get the initial 6 chassis screws out.
Between the larger special bit (of the 2 pictured below), and a standard Philips bit (fat as far as PC components go) disassembly was a breeze. There's only 2 different sized screws inside the console, very obvious which is used where.
Disassembled pics;
Top:
This was simple, just push tabs for the most part, a couple Phillips screws.
Bottom:
Removing the covers (plus the sound card on the right 2 pics above):
IMO: the money shots!
(it's always a relief to see a smooth-topped cap...)
Now she's all disassembled, it's bath time for the plastics (most parts pictured):
All prepped and drying now, ready for the real fun that starts tomorrow after work
I'll be making a flavor of RetroBright out of OxiClean, Hydrogen Peroxide and 40 Volume Hair Developer: (its additional Hydrogen Peroxide in a gel-form, which helps it "slather" better, more on this tomorrow when I mix). All cleaning agents pictured was $20 as Walgreens, but I do have some more costs to come.
The current plan is to slather RetroBright on all the exterior/discolored plastic's surfaces, plastic wrap the pieces tightly, place in 2 large BBQ aluminum tray and sun-bake them in the living room for at least 2 days, rotating as needed (since we get so little light atm, this might be dicey, but hey, big old south-facing windows might come in handy here).
Also in the plan for this console is a good cleaning with Isopropyl Alcohol and a children's toothbrush on all of the electrical components.
More to come soon!
EDIT: this is interesting about Heat vs UV:
I had a really yellowed SNES as part of my retro-setup, and rather then pay the silly price for a "good looking one" off eBay, lets instead do some DIY and see how well I can restore this guy!
This is where it used to sit:
Technically, this SNES still works. It's recently started not reading carts without a small amount of pressure applied to the top of the cart pushing it towards the rear of the console (release that pressure and it'd corrupt). I didn't want to start wedging paper or something mailable in with the cart, so I decided to take it apart... and keep taking it apart. Fuck it, lets restore this guy the best I can.
I'll be honest, my backup is buying a different one and also doing a chassis swap into this guy, but hey, lets see if I can avoid that until I want to do that.
I did have to buy the security bit in order to get the initial 6 chassis screws out.
Between the larger special bit (of the 2 pictured below), and a standard Philips bit (fat as far as PC components go) disassembly was a breeze. There's only 2 different sized screws inside the console, very obvious which is used where.
Disassembled pics;
Top:
This was simple, just push tabs for the most part, a couple Phillips screws.
Bottom:
Removing the covers (plus the sound card on the right 2 pics above):
IMO: the money shots!
(it's always a relief to see a smooth-topped cap...)
Now she's all disassembled, it's bath time for the plastics (most parts pictured):
All prepped and drying now, ready for the real fun that starts tomorrow after work
I'll be making a flavor of RetroBright out of OxiClean, Hydrogen Peroxide and 40 Volume Hair Developer: (its additional Hydrogen Peroxide in a gel-form, which helps it "slather" better, more on this tomorrow when I mix). All cleaning agents pictured was $20 as Walgreens, but I do have some more costs to come.
The current plan is to slather RetroBright on all the exterior/discolored plastic's surfaces, plastic wrap the pieces tightly, place in 2 large BBQ aluminum tray and sun-bake them in the living room for at least 2 days, rotating as needed (since we get so little light atm, this might be dicey, but hey, big old south-facing windows might come in handy here).
Also in the plan for this console is a good cleaning with Isopropyl Alcohol and a children's toothbrush on all of the electrical components.
More to come soon!
EDIT: this is interesting about Heat vs UV:
Last edited: