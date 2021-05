Attempting my first real Home Network, could use some help

UniFi Dream Machine Pro (with 4Tb IronWolf NAS) UniFi 16 port PoE Switch (all ports PoE) UniFi 6 Lite (x3) WiFi Access Points Tripplite 1500VA Battery Backup NavPoint 22u Locking Cabinet Whole crap ton of Cat6 Misc items and tools

I just ordered:I'm a bit bug eyed at the moment as this a quite a bit of money for me to drop all at once. I did do a fair amount of research before hand, have built several computers on my own and installed Security and A/V "back in the day" so I'm not completely incapable... but I am very much a Networking amateur. My current setup is here , however I am looking to upgrade to a 10gig internal Network, Home Server and add Home Surveillance (Blue Iris) over the next year. Figured I better start building a decent backbone first.I would certainly appreciate any constructive input you might have, particularly regarding getting this all working and pitfalls to avoid. Anything really. I'm nervous already and this stuff is still 5 days out. Thanks in advance.