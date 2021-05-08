Attempting my first real Home Network, could use some help

Frraksurred





I just ordered:
I would certainly appreciate any constructive input you might have, particularly regarding getting this all working and pitfalls to avoid. Anything really. I'm nervous already and this stuff is still 5 days out. Thanks in advance.
- UniFi Dream Machine Pro (with 4Tb IronWolf NAS)
- UniFi 16 port PoE Switch (all ports PoE)
- UniFi 6 Lite (x3) WiFi Access Points
- Tripplite 1500VA Battery Backup
- NavPoint 22u Locking Cabinet
- Whole crap ton of Cat6
- Misc items and tools
