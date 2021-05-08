Attempting my first real Home Network, could use some help

I just ordered:
  1. UniFi Dream Machine Pro (with 4Tb IronWolf NAS)
  2. UniFi 16 port PoE Switch (all ports PoE)
  3. UniFi 6 Lite (x3) WiFi Access Points
  4. Tripplite 1500VA Battery Backup
  5. NavPoint 22u Locking Cabinet
  6. Whole crap ton of Cat6
  7. Misc items and tools
I'm a bit bug eyed at the moment as this a quite a bit of money for me to drop all at once. I did do a fair amount of research before hand, have built several computers on my own and installed Security and A/V "back in the day" so I'm not completely incapable... but I am very much a Networking amateur. My current setup is here, however I am looking to upgrade to a 10gig internal Network, Home Server and add Home Surveillance (Blue Iris) over the next year. Figured I better start building a decent backbone first.

I would certainly appreciate any constructive input you might have, particularly regarding getting this all working and pitfalls to avoid. Anything really. I'm nervous already and this stuff is still 5 days out. Thanks in advance.
 
