Atmos Reciever and Front Speakers recommendation

I'm trying to decide what receiver and front speakers to get for my new basement home theater setup. I don't really have a budget, but I have Elac Debut speakers upstairs and I'm basically looking for that quality or better without spending a crazy amount more.I just got my couch and got my TV, so I'm hoping to buy the speakers and receiver soon. They'll mostly be used for movie watching, but I also will do some gaming with them.I'm really interested in an Atmos capable reciever. I have 6 Yamaha NSIC800WH in ceiling speakers as front, side, and rears. I would like to use the front ceiling speakers as atmos height speakers. I also have a Dayton Audio SUB-1500 that I could put pretty much anywhere.I also need to get front left/right, and center speakers.I've had my eyes on the YAMAHA RX-V6A 7.2 receiver, it's $600 it's been sold out everywhere I look. It supports Dolby Atmos, and says 7.2 but it also has an extra 2 connections for height speakers. Is there a better Atmos option for around the same price?I also understand basically no recievers properly support HDMI 2.1, so I plan on running everything through the TV and just using ARC.For the speakers I've been looking at the Elac Debut 2.0 F6.2 floorstanding for the left/rigth and the C6.2 for the center. Together they would be about $1200. I've heard they basically can't be beat for the price, but maybe that has changed recently, or maybe I could spend an extra $1000 and get something a lot better?This is what my setup looks like so far.I'm going to have a media cabinet beneath the TV that will hold the center speaker, receiver, etc. The floor standing speakers will be on the side of the TV.